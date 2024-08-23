Inside The Celtics

NBA 2K Releases 2K25 Trailer Starring Cover Athlete Jayson Tatum

Bobby Krivitsky

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dunks the ball against Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dunks the ball against Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
When Jayson Tatum found out that he would grace the cover of NBA 2K, a surprise he learned from his son, Deuce, on his birthday, the five-time All-Star admits it made him emotional.

"I actually got teary-eyed; I kind of cried a little bit," Tatum told co-hosts Sue Bird and Tommy Alter and fellow NBA 2K25 cover athlete A'ja Wilson in an appearance on The Old Man and The Three after the news went public.

"Because I feel like I'm very blessed and fortunate that when I was younger, I had so many dreams, and goals, and things I wanted to check off," said the three-time All-NBA First Team selection. "I'm experiencing those things in real-time."

While NBA 2K fans will have to remain patient for a bit longer since all editions of NBA 2K25 become available for pre-order and will be released worldwide on Sep. 6, the game's official trailer, starring Tatum, A'ja Wilson, and four-time Naismith Coach of the Year, Dawn Staley, who has led the South Carolina women's basketball program to three NCAA Division I Tournament championships, starting with Wilson anchoring the team in 2017, is out now.

Published
Bobby Krivitsky

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

