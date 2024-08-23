NBA 2K Releases 2K25 Trailer Starring Cover Athlete Jayson Tatum
When Jayson Tatum found out that he would grace the cover of NBA 2K, a surprise he learned from his son, Deuce, on his birthday, the five-time All-Star admits it made him emotional.
"I actually got teary-eyed; I kind of cried a little bit," Tatum told co-hosts Sue Bird and Tommy Alter and fellow NBA 2K25 cover athlete A'ja Wilson in an appearance on The Old Man and The Three after the news went public.
"Because I feel like I'm very blessed and fortunate that when I was younger, I had so many dreams, and goals, and things I wanted to check off," said the three-time All-NBA First Team selection. "I'm experiencing those things in real-time."
While NBA 2K fans will have to remain patient for a bit longer since all editions of NBA 2K25 become available for pre-order and will be released worldwide on Sep. 6, the game's official trailer, starring Tatum, A'ja Wilson, and four-time Naismith Coach of the Year, Dawn Staley, who has led the South Carolina women's basketball program to three NCAA Division I Tournament championships, starting with Wilson anchoring the team in 2017, is out now.
Further Reading
Evaluating Oshae Brissett's Best Options in Free Agency
Latest Report Pours Cold Water on Idea of Jeff Bezos Buying Celtics
Top 5 Games on Celtics' 2024-25 Schedule
Sam Hauser Grateful for Extension with Team That Gave Him His First Chance
Brad Stevens Shares Encouraging Rehab Update on Kristaps Porzingis
Jayson Tatum Opens Up About 'Challenging and Humbling' Olympic Experience
Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange
Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown
Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player