Two Former Celtics Cited as Lakers' Potential Trade Targets
While the Celtics are leaning on continuity to become the first team since the 2017-18 Warriors to win back-to-back NBA titles, their arch-rival might poach a former member of Boston's core to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis return to championship contention.
After going 47-35, finishing seventh in the Western Conference, and competing in the play-in tournament for the third time in four years, the Lakers weren't particularly active this offseason.
Los Angeles added Dalton Knecht and Bronny James at the draft but will mostly hope for last summer's notable signing, Gabe Vincent, to make the envisioned impact that a knee injury prevented him from having in the 2023-24 campaign.
Max Christie and Jalen Hood-Schifino becoming key contributors would also go a long way for a team that enters this season relying more on internal growth than acquisitions.
However, if that plan doesn't work and the Purple and Gold must pivot, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report cites former Celtic Marcus Smart as a potential trade target.
"The Lakers need to improve defensively in the backcourt," notes Pincus. "Smart is a strong, tough, physical defender with significant postseason experience."
As for why the Grizzlies might part with him a year after acquiring Boston's former floor general?
"If the team hits a roadblock, Smart could become available at the deadline based on his age, salary, and position, as the team is heavily invested in Desmond Bane and Morant. Jaren Jackson Jr. will also be due a new deal starting in 2026-27."
Pincus also lists Malcolm Brogdon as a potential player of interest to the Lakers.
The Wizards acquired the former Sixth Man of the Year in a trade leading up to the draft that sent Deni Avdija to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Brogdon and the 14th overall pick. Washington also receives the second most favorable of Portland's 2029 first-round picks and two second-round selections.
Brogdon averaged 15.7 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in his lone season with the Trail Blazers. He also drilled 41.2 percent of the 5.1 threes he hoisted. However, due to right elbow tendinitis, he appeared in just 39 games, starting 25.
As an efficient player on an expiring $22.5 million contract, if the former Rookie of the Year can stay healthy, he figures to have multiple suitors interested in striking a deal to bring him aboard.
