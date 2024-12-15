Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are heading to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers. This will be the third time these two teams will meet in the regular season, but the last time they met, the Grizzlies were without their star player, Ja Morant. Today's game, however, will be featuring the Grizzlies star guard.
The Grizzlies have five players listed on their injury report: Zach Edey, Jay Huff, GG Jackson, Vince Williams Jr., and Marcus Smart.
Zach Edey is currently questionable with a left ankle sprain, Jay Huff is questionable with left knee soreness, GG Jackson is out as he repairs his right fifth metatarsal, Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain, and Marcus Smart is also questionable with left knee soreness. Ja Morant is listed as available against the Lakers.
The Lakers have six players listed on their report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood.
LeBron James is questionable with left foot injury management, Anthony Davis is probable with left plantar fasciitis, Jaxson Hayes is out with a right ankle sprain/contusion, Jalen Hood-Schifino is out with a left hamstring strain, Jarred Vanderbilt is out due to recovery from right foot surgery, and Christian Wood is out as he recovers from left knee surgery.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers will face off at 9:30 p.m. EST.
