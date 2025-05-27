Latest Trade Rumors Project Miami Heat Rival Stealing Kevin Durant
As NBA insider Shams Charania declares this offseason the "craziest of all time," fans are eager to see what their favorite teams do to upgrade their squads for next season.
And at the center of these deals will be Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant, as one of the biggest names that general managers will pay attention to over the next few months. Bleacher Report's Adam Wells discussed some of the new possibilities for the 15-time All-Star, listing the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, and New York Knicks as some of the favorites.
However, Wells declares the San Antonio Spurs as the most intriguing unit to land Durant, based on their assets and team structure.
"San Antonio might be the most interesting team because it has arguably the most valuable asset in the NBA with Victor Wembanyama, assuming he has no setbacks in his recovery from a blood clot, and owns the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft," Wells wrote.
The Durant saga in Phoenix has reached a breaking point, with the two-time Finals MVP having nowhere near the success anticipated upon initially arriving. He is expected to head to another team to try elevating a squad in need of a championship-caliber player or high-level scorer.
The Heat certainly need both, as their disastrous playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers highlighted their lackluster roster last season. Miami is expected to make a push for Durant, but their lack of assets and recent history of quiet offseasons have them as a heavy sleeper.
