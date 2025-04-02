Jazz Rookie Passed Over for Major Award
Utah Jazz rookie Isaiah Collier was awarded the Western Conference Rookie of the Month honor in February. Despite another impressive month of play from the rookie in March, San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle won the award for the second time this season.
Collier, who recently broke John Stockton’s rookie assist record for the franchise, averaged 11.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game in March. He did so on a much improved 44.7% shooting from the field and 27% from three-point range. Collier also averaged 1.3 steals per game while cutting his turnovers down to 3.2 per contest.
With just six games left to play, the rookie season for Collier should be viewed as a success. Despite falling to the 29th overall pick in the draft, he is in the running for a spot on the All-Rookie Second Team and leads all rookies in total assists and assists per game. His unselfishness, speed, and court vision have stood out throughout the year.
Castle was the fourth overall selection after winning a National Championship in his lone collegiate season at UConn. He’s had a terrific season for the Spurs, which will likely result in him being awarded the Rookie of the Year trophy.
In March, Castle led all rookies by averaging 19.5 points per game. He also filled up the stat sheet by chipping in 4.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds. Listed at 6’6 and 215 pounds, Castle is an impressive 20-year-old and a foundational piece for the Spurs next to Victor Wembanyama.
As for the other side of the league, first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher from the Atlanta Hawks earned the Eastern Conference award for averaging 16.3 points per game on an efficient 53.3% from the field. He beat out second overall pick Alex Sarr, who has come on strong in recent months.
Risacher’s good play has been one of the more under-the-radar aspects of the season despite being the first name called last June. This could be due to the lack of hype surrounding the 2024 NBA Draft Class. Even so, there have been several productive players already emerging from the class.
While Collier was not able to bring the award home for consecutive months, he looks to be a piece going forward in this Jazz rebuild. He’ll hopefully be able to build on the success he’s had this season during summer league and his first NBA offseason to hopefully make a leap during his sophomore season.
