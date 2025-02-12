Hornets Poach Knicks G League Rising Star
This one's going to sting for the New York Knicks' G League squad.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, the Charlotte Hornets have signed Westchester Knicks guard Damion Baugh to a two-way deal. Baugh is one of the latest G League Knicks to get an NBA call-up, joining Moses Brown (who returned to White Plains after a brief stint with Indiana) and Chuma Okeke (Philadelphia).
Baugh, 24, had signed with the Knicks in October and reported to Westchester after he was part of training camp cuts.
In 35 appearances with Westchester, which included a victorious run in the Winter Showcase in-season competition, Baugh averaged 12.9 points, 7.9 assists, and 1.7 steals. He had a triple-double in one of his final Westchester showings, dishing out 13 assists with 10 points and rebounds each in a win over the Cleveland Charge on Friday. Back in January, Baugh had a 21-assist game against the Grand Rapids Gold, tying a Westchester single-contest record set by Brandon Goodwin and two short of Larry Drew's G League-best tally.
Prior to entering the Knicks system, Baugh leaped into the pros as an undrafted free agent after four seasons between Memphis and TCU, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors with the latter in 2023 before spending his debut campaign with the South Bay Lakers.
Baugh figures to make his NBA debut in a Hornets uniform: Charlotte (13-38) is in the midst of yet another rebuilding season and has been long removed from the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Injuries continue to eat away at this lost season, as fan favorite LaMelo Ball has missed time with an ankle injury while Brandon Miller and Tre Mann are out for the year.
A sterling season for Westchester continues with the signing of Baugh: the club will be well-represented in Sunday's G League Up Next Game in San Francisco (3:30 p.m. ET, Tubi) as head coach DeSagana Diop and associate boss Devan Blair will serve as coaches while Brown is part of the player pool.
Sans Baugh, Westchester (12-6) returns to action on Wednesday against New Orleans' affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!