Knicks Again Linked to Pistons Forward
The New York Knicks have long been linked to Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart.
Before the trade deadline, there was buzz that a deal could happen, but with the Pistons finally beginning to taste success, Detroit chose not to make any major deals.
However, things could change in the offseason, which is why Fadeaway World writer Eddie Bitar re-visits the idea of a trade between the Knicks and Pistons, sending Stewart to the Big Apple for Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride.
"Isaiah Stewart has been a solid contributor for the Detroit Pistons, averaging 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game this season. His toughness and defensive mindset align with the Knicks' culture, providing depth in the frontcourt," Bitar writes.
"However, Stewart has faced disciplinary issues, including a recent suspension and fine for accumulating flagrant fouls. Trading for Stewart would involve sending Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride to Detroit. The Knicks would need to assess whether Stewart's potential upside outweighs the concerns regarding his on-court conduct," he continued.
Robinson will become a free agent in the summer of 2026, which could make him a likely trade candidate this offseason. Including him in a Stewart trade makes a lot of sense.
The same cannot be said for McBride, who is on one of the most team-friendly deals in the league. After the season, he'll have two years and roughly $8 million left to be paid. That's an absolute steal for a player who continues to get better year-over-year.
McBride should be included in trade talks until his contract expires, but the Knicks shouldn't move him unless they can acquire an absolute star. A deal with the Pistons for Stewart isn't enough to warrant moving on from McBride, who will only continue to get better for New York.
