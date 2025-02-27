All Knicks

Knicks Rookie Could Miss Rest of Regular Season

The New York Knicks have lost a crucial rookie to injury.

Feb 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti (55) goes for a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
New York Knicks rookie center Ariel Hukporti is coming off of his first career start. However, he picked up an unfortunate injury, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

"New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti has suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, sources tell ESPN. Hukporti sustained the injury in his first start Wednesday night, posting 8 points, 2 rebounds and 1 block," Charania writes.

With Hukporti out for the next 4-6 weeks, there's a good chance that he won't be available until the playoffs.

Considering the fact that the Knicks are already thin at the center position, losing Hukporti is a massive blow for the team.

Mitchell Robinson is due to come back this weekend, so that will help things for the short term. However, Hukporti was going to serve as the team's insurance in case Robinson were to re-aggravate his injury, so losing the rookie at this time isn't ideal.

The Knicks have a 15th roster spot open, and Hukporti's injury could lead the team to sign a center to try and shore up some of the depth on the roster.

