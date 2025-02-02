Knicks Beginning to Turn Corner
The New York Knicks are getting into a little bit of a groove over their past few games.
The Knicks find themselves in the midst of a five-game win streak, knocking on the door of the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics, who are just one-and-a-half games ahead of New York.
CBS Sports writer Colin Ward-Henninger points out that the Knicks have been improving as of late.
"The Knicks scored 99 points in a win over the Nets last week and then were like, screw that. All they did was put up 408 points over their next three games -- all wins -- to set a franchise record for a three-game span. They've now won five in a row, and the last three have come against the then-red-hot Kings, the Grizzlies and the Nuggets -- just the type of quality wins they've been lacking even in such a tremendous season," Ward-Henninger writes.
The Knicks offense has always been on point throughout the season, but these past few games have them looking unstoppable.
The Knicks are always a tricky team to defend, but when they are on their A-game, they are arguably one of the best teams in the NBA.
It remains to be seen if the Knicks will be able to sustain this success beyond the All-Star Break and into the postseason, but they can take this recent stretch of positivity and parlay it into some success down the line.
If the Knicks are going to keep improving though, they need to be able to also have some balance on the defensive end of the floor.
The Knicks are back in action tonight as they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET from inside Madison Square Garden.
