Knicks Legend Carmelo Anthony's Son Chooses Syracuse

Carmelo Anthony is a proud dad and New York Knicks and Syracuse alum.

July 18, 2024; North Augusta, S.C., USA; A photographer's flash goes off as Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA star Carmelo Anthony, warms up before the Team Melo and Georgia Stars game at the Nike Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. The Georgia Stars won 64-63. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network
New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony is celebrating tonight after the proud achievement of his son, Kiyan.

Syracuse Men's Basketball announced that Kiyan has officially committed to the university, where his father played during the 2002-03 season and won a National Championship.

Kiyan, 17, is a senior Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, New York and is one of the top recruits in the Class of 2025. He received offers from Indiana, Michigan, Florida State, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, Memphis, and Tennessee, but ultimately chose to follow his dad's legacy and join Syracuse.

Carmelo played just one season at Syracuse, but it ended in a National Championship. He then went on to have a very successful 19-year career in the NBA, which will likely end in him being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Syracuse has yet to win another since his departure but it has been to the Final Four back in 2013 and 2016. The school hasn't been dancing since 2021, but Kiyan hopes to bring Syracuse back to closer heights from when his dad was enrolled.

Then, after maybe a year or so, Kiyan will have a chance to take it one step forward and join his dad as NBA basketball players.

