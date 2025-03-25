Knicks Could Get Revenge Shot at Pacers
The New York Knicks are en route to clinching their third consecutive playoff berth in the next week or so, but it remains to be seen who they will match up with in the first round of the postseason.
There are three likely teams that the Knicks could face, and one of them brings an added familiarity in the Indiana Pacers.
The Pacers beat the Knicks in seven games to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, but The Athletic insider James Edwards III believes there could be a different outcome if the two teams met up again this season.
"The thing that makes the Pacers the scariest team for the Knicks in the first round is Indiana’s pace. The Pacers, like the Pistons, are playing fast now and will when the postseason starts. That is who they are. New York has already started to show signs of tiring with a few weeks remaining and isn’t a great team in transition or even defensively when things aren’t set. The Knicks have too many mental lapses against teams that get up and down," Edwards writes.
"The Knicks can win this series with a relatively healthy Brunson, likely in six or seven games. However, considering Indiana plays fast, takes care of the ball, and has a good blend of high-end talent and a bench that ranks 11th in the NBA in scoring and sixth in scoring efficiency, it could prove too much for a New York team that isn’t deep or showing signs of slowing with a few weeks left in the regular season."
The Knicks won't be given anything in the playoffs, especially against the Pacers. They will have to earn each and every win if they want to get deeper into the postseason.
