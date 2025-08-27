Knicks Get Important Injury News From Rival
The New York Knicks are counting down the days before they face the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first game of the season, but their opponent won't be 100 percent going into the game.
Cavaliers guard Max Strus suffered a foot injury that will keep him out of the matchup.
"Cavaliers forward Max Strus is expected to miss at least the first month of the season after having surgery Tuesday on his broken left foot," The Associated Press wrote.
"The Cavaliers said Strus suffered a Jones fracture — a break of the bone that connects the pinkie toe to the base of the foot — during offseason training. The procedure was performed by Dr. David Porter at Forte Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Indianapolis in consultation with team physician Dr. James Rosneck.
"The Cavaliers said Strus is expected to resume basketball activities in three to four months."
With Strus out for the next couple of months, he certainly won't play in the team's opening game against the Knicks on Oct. 22. His status for the Christmas Day game against the Knicks is also up in the air.
The Cavs are the team expected to compete alongside the Knicks for the top spot in the Eastern Conference in the upcoming season, so losing Strus is a tough blow for them.
Strus averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 50 games last season for the Cavs, so injuries have been a common occurrence for him.
Strus has the potential to be one of the best 3-point shooters in the league when fully healthy, so the Cavs likely won't want to rush him back from injury anytime soon. They will let him fully heal from his injury so that he can be 100 percent well in time for the stretch run in the regular season that leads into the playoffs.
In the meantime, the Knicks will get ready for their first matchup against the Cavs by reporting to training camp at the end of next month. The team's first preseason game takes place in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 2.
