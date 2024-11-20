Knicks Injured Center Takes Step Toward Return
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson's presence has certainly been missed to start the season. The Knicks are currently 8-6, and while the team is riding a three-game winning streak, depth at the center position is a major concern right now.
Robinson is out with an ankle injury, and while there is no set date for his return, it was reported that Robinson was seen at the Knicks' shootaround this morning ahead of tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns.
Robinson will be with the team for the entirety of this five-game road trip, posting on Instagram that he was in Phoenix. It's unclear what Robinson was doing at shootaround and what this means for his timeline, but it's encouraging.
New York could certainly use Robinson amid its defensive struggles. The team ranks 21st in defensive rating (115.3) and gives up 46.1 paint points per game. The Knicks are 10th in that category, however, Robinson's presence would make that ranking even higher.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!