Knicks Officially Sign Two Free Agents
The New York Knicks have made things official with two of their free agent signees.
The team announced today that it has officially signed shooting guard Jordan Clarkson and power forward Guerschon Yabusele.
Clarkson, 33, was bought out by the Utah Jazz earlier in the offseason, allowing him to sign a one-year minimum deal with the Knicks. He is expected to be one of the key scorers off the bench alongside Miles McBride in the backcourt.
This should give the Knicks an added force in the backcourt, which makes them more of a threat when it comes to shooting and scoring.
Yabusele, 29, was a first-round pick by the Boston Celtics in the 2016 NBA Draft. After staying in Europe for an extra year as a stash selection, Yabusele joined the Celtics for two seasons from 2017-19 but failed to catch onto the team's wave. He went back to Europe to work on his game but returned to the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers last season after a stellar run with France in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Now, the Knicks officially have Clarkson and Yabusele aboard to help them get closer to a championship.
