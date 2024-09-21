Knicks to Be Patient With Mitchell Robinson
If there's one undeniable flaw when it comes to the New York Knicks' 2024-25 championship case, it's literally one of the biggest blemishes they could have.
New York is set to welcome back Mitchell Robinson to the starting five this season, as the longest-tenured Knick is returning for his seventh season in Manhattan. They do so, however, with an understandable, if not unspoken, aura of caution considering that Robinson ended last season with ankle issues that limited him to 37 games between the regular season and playoffs.
Robinson's health becomes more imperative when one consider the developments of this offseason: New York lost Isaiah Hartenstein to a big contract in Oklahoma City after he brilliantly filled in for Robinson and they did little to fill the void in the aftermath. That, ESPN insider Chris Herring claims, could lead the Knicks to be extra patient and careful when it comes to Robinson's impending return.
"A healthy Robinson can unlock quite a bit for what figures to be another physically imposing Knicks roster," Herring wrote. "New York lost Hartenstein in free agency and will be thin at the center spot, so Robinson's health will be even more important. That gives the Knicks added incentive to take their time with Robinson's rehab, even if it means he isn't ready for training camp or the start of the season."
As it stands, Jericho Sims is the primary spell option with a C by his name despite his struggles to establish a lasting spot for himself in the metropolitan rotation.
While many speculate that the Knicks will keep their eyes on the trade block (deals for Walker Kessler and Robert Williams III have proven particularly popular), head coach Tom Thibodeau recently hinted at a "committee" approach, one that could involve fellow injury returnee Julius Randle.
There's no denying, though, that Robinson has had a unique impact as a weapon from a somewhat bygone area. Over the past three seasons, Robinson ranks second among all NBA participants in offensive rebounds per game at 4.3, behind only Steven Adams. The Knicks were able to survive last year's relative medical disaster but the lack of Hartenstein this time around could render them more cautious.
