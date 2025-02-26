All Knicks

Knicks Rule Star Center Out vs. 76ers

The New York Knicks won't have one of their key players against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball while Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball while Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are facing off tonight against their division rival Philadelphia 76ers, but they will not be at full strength.

According to SNY insider Ian Begley, the Knicks will be without Karl-Anthony Towns tonight as he deals with a knee injury.

This is Towns' fifth absence of the season and first since Jan. 17, when he was dealing with a sprained right thumb.

Towns, 29, played 41 minutes in the team's big loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, where he scored 24 points while grabbing 18 rebounds.

Luckily for the Knicks, they won't be the only team without their starting center. Joel Embiid is out for the Sixers while dealing with a knee injury of his own that may end up costing him the rest of his season.

With Towns out, the Knicks will start rookie second-round pick Ariel Hukporti. This is the first career start for the rookie center after making 24 previous appearances for the team this season.

Hukporti is expected to start alongside Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart for the Knicks while the Sixers line up with Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Quentin Grimes, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andre Drummond.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News