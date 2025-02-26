Knicks Rule Star Center Out vs. 76ers
The New York Knicks are facing off tonight against their division rival Philadelphia 76ers, but they will not be at full strength.
According to SNY insider Ian Begley, the Knicks will be without Karl-Anthony Towns tonight as he deals with a knee injury.
This is Towns' fifth absence of the season and first since Jan. 17, when he was dealing with a sprained right thumb.
Towns, 29, played 41 minutes in the team's big loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, where he scored 24 points while grabbing 18 rebounds.
Luckily for the Knicks, they won't be the only team without their starting center. Joel Embiid is out for the Sixers while dealing with a knee injury of his own that may end up costing him the rest of his season.
With Towns out, the Knicks will start rookie second-round pick Ariel Hukporti. This is the first career start for the rookie center after making 24 previous appearances for the team this season.
Hukporti is expected to start alongside Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart for the Knicks while the Sixers line up with Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Quentin Grimes, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andre Drummond.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!