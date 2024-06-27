Knicks Trade No. 24 Pick to Wizards
The New York Knicks are on the clock at No. 24, but they are trading their selection.
According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks are trading the No. 24 pick to the Washington Wizards for Nos. 26 and 51.
With the trade, the Knicks add another selection for tomorrow that will give them some flexibility with future trades and transactions the team will make.
The full terms of the deal aren't known yet, but the Wizards are moving up two slots to select Miami forward Kyshawn George.
George averaged 7.6 points and shot over 40 percent for a mediocre Miami team this past season, but there's reason to believe he would be able to translate on an NBA level.
However, he won't be making those developments with the Knicks. Instead, he'll head to the nation's capital to join the Wizards, who took Alex Sarr at No. 2 and Bub Carrington at No. 14.
The trade is the second deal the Wizards have made tonight, after dealing Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers before the draft.
The Knicks are now on the clock with back-to-back picks at Nos. 25 and 26, where they will look to add some youth to their team.
