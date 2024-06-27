All Knicks

Knicks Trade No. 24 Pick to Wizards

The New York Knicks are trading the first of their two picks to the Washington Wizards.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks are on the clock at No. 24, but they are trading their selection.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks are trading the No. 24 pick to the Washington Wizards for Nos. 26 and 51.

With the trade, the Knicks add another selection for tomorrow that will give them some flexibility with future trades and transactions the team will make.

The full terms of the deal aren't known yet, but the Wizards are moving up two slots to select Miami forward Kyshawn George.

George averaged 7.6 points and shot over 40 percent for a mediocre Miami team this past season, but there's reason to believe he would be able to translate on an NBA level.

However, he won't be making those developments with the Knicks. Instead, he'll head to the nation's capital to join the Wizards, who took Alex Sarr at No. 2 and Bub Carrington at No. 14.

The trade is the second deal the Wizards have made tonight, after dealing Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers before the draft.

The Knicks are now on the clock with back-to-back picks at Nos. 25 and 26, where they will look to add some youth to their team.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News