All Knicks

Should Knicks PG Sign Extension Now or Later?

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is due for a contract extension.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after a three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after a three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks will soon have a big decision to make in regards to Jalen Brunson's contract.

Brunson, who turns 28 in August, can sign an extension this offseason that will last four years and make him $156 million. However, he could be leaving millions on the table if he signs a deal now before he could decline his player option and become a free agent next summer.

"There should be at least a couple of teams ready to offer him a four-year max worth a projected $199.4 million. And the Knicks, for their part, should be prepared to pony up their own four-year, $207.8 million max overture, if not warm up to the idea of going out five years and, potentially, over $269 million," Bleacher Report contributor Dan Favale writes. "Depending on who you talk to, none of this may matter. Some reporting back in May suggested Brunson would sign a four-year extension this summer that maxes out at $156.5 million. ... Is that a concession he's willing to make after New York acquired yet another one of his Villanova bros in Mikal Bridges? The rest of the league will have to wait and see."

Don't worry Knicks fans, Brunson isn't going anywhere, even if he chooses to opt out and become a free agent next summer. He has been the focal point of the "Nova Knicks" and he's seen his old college teammates walk through the door periodically since signing with New York in 2022. Now, the Knicks traded a massive package to get Mikal Bridges to Manhattan to form one of the more intriguing cores in the NBA.

But Brunson does have a big decision to make this summer. It would make sense for the Knicks to try and sign an extension with Brunson now, but would he take that offer now that OG Anunoby has a five-year, $212 million deal? Does he want to look out for himself and get that four or five-year max in what could be the biggest contract of his career? It remains to be seen.

However, if he signed that extension this summer for $156.5 million, it would confirm Brunson's desire to win a championship in New York as he takes a massive pay cut to ensure the Knicks can spend more for the players they put around him.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News