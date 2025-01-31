All Knicks

Analyst Defends Knicks All-Star

A member of the New York Knicks is in the All-Star starting lineup, and one analyst agrees with the decision.

Jan 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) react during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Some critics were surprised when New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns was named to the All-Star starting lineup, but he has more than earned it.

Towns, 29, is playing one of his best seasons to date in his first year with the Knicks. He is averaging 24.6 points and 13.7 rebounds per game for the Knicks, posting one of the best stat lines in the NBA.

However, some felt that Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Evan Mobley was more deserving of that spot in the starting lineup.

ESPN writer Tim Bontemps came to Towns' defense.

"Towns against Mobley for the final frontcourt spot is also an interesting debate. Towns has had a fantastic season as the other half of New York's offensive engine and taking on massive minutes -- many out of position as the Knicks await the return of the injured center Mitchell Robinson," Bontemps writes.

"In the end, the spot went to Towns because he has to carry a heavier burden for the Knicks than Mobley does for the Cavaliers. That doesn't diminish Mobley's impact one bit, as his ascension this season has not only played a massive role in Cleveland's rise, it gives the franchise hope of a sustained run in the league's upper echelon."

Mobley and the Cavs have been rolling, keeping a chokehold on the top spot in the Eastern Conference all season long after his team started 15-0.

However, Towns has been able to grow as the season rolls along, and he has grown more comfortable in his position with the team. He is now carrying a massive responsibility with the Knicks, and he has been handsomely rewarded with a starting spot in the All-Star Game.

The Knicks' next game comes tomorrow when the team takes on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET.

