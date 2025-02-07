Lakers Notes: Perfect Buyout Candidate, Anthony Davis Mavericks Debut Date, More
The Los Angeles Lakers have seemingly won the 2025 NBA trade deadline, having acquired guard Luka Doncic and center Mark Williams.
However, this has come at the cost of some of the top rotation guards on the team, including rookie Dalton Knecht. Fortunately, it seems like a replacement has just been waived by a Western Conference rival that could be a perfect buyout target.
Additionally, new details have emerged regarding when former Lakers star Anthony Davis will debut with the Dallas Mavericks, especially since both he and Doncic are still recovering from injury.
Here are some stories regarding the Los Angeles Lakers that can help you get all caught up. Click on the title to see the full story:
Perfect Buyout Market Player For Lakers Just Got Released: Report
More Details Emerge About When Former Lakers Star Anthony Davis Will Make Mavericks Debut
Luka Doncic Lakers Debut Reportedly Delayed
Lakers Lose Prime Trade Target to Rival Clippers
Lakers Are Fully in Win-Now Mode With Latest Trades
Will Lakers Regret Trading Dalton Knecht For Mark Williams?
Luka Doncic Helped Facilitate Lakers Landing Mark Williams: Report
Lakers Aren't Worried About Mark Williams' Past Injury Concerns