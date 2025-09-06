All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Skip Bayless Doesn’t Hold Back on LA, LeBron James to Warriors Rumors, More

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) and guard LeBron James (6) react in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) and guard LeBron James (6) react in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images / Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers heard from notable sports pundit Skip Bayless as he delivered his two cents on how the team has allegedly disrespected superstar LeBron James this offseason. The talking head seems to believe that the team didn't want James to opt into his $52.6 million deal this season.

In other news, and other rumors surrounding The King, an NBA insider weighed in on the possibility of the all-time leading scorer joining the Golden State Warriors.

Superstar Stephen Curry and James will go down as two of the most influential players of this generation, and a world where they take the court together in an NBA game would be nothing short of unbelievable.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Skip Bayless Says Lakers Disrespected LeBron James in Visiting Luka Doncic

NBA Insider Weighs In On Possibility Of Lakers' LeBron James Joining Warriors

Lakers Insider Reveals What Needs to Happen for LeBron James to Return to Cleveland

Lakers’ LeBron James Cheats While Picking Top 4 Favorite Movies

NBA Exec Says Lakers ‘Dodged a Massive Bullet’ Amid Kawhi Leonard Clippers Drama

Lakers Champion Dwight Howard Reveals Truth Behind Exit From Team After 2020 Title

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

