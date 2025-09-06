Lakers Notes: Skip Bayless Doesn’t Hold Back on LA, LeBron James to Warriors Rumors, More
The Los Angeles Lakers heard from notable sports pundit Skip Bayless as he delivered his two cents on how the team has allegedly disrespected superstar LeBron James this offseason. The talking head seems to believe that the team didn't want James to opt into his $52.6 million deal this season.
In other news, and other rumors surrounding The King, an NBA insider weighed in on the possibility of the all-time leading scorer joining the Golden State Warriors.
Superstar Stephen Curry and James will go down as two of the most influential players of this generation, and a world where they take the court together in an NBA game would be nothing short of unbelievable.
