5 Storylines I'm Focused On in Lakers Preseason Opener

The NBA preseason is about to get underway for the Los Angeles Lakers, with Luka Doncic and his new-look squad traveling up north to face the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Monday night.

It will be the first time this revamped roster gets a chance to play together against an opponent after spending a lot of time on the court during training camp over the past week.

With so many changes and new players on the squad, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered during the preseason, and here are the five storylines I’m focused on heading into Monday’s game in Sactown.

No. 5: Which Players Get the Bulk of the Minutes Off the Bench?

Lakers head coach JJ Redick has made it very clear that there will be many opportunities up for grabs, including two starting spots alongside Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler, as well as significant roles off the bench.

That said, these five upcoming preseason games will be telling, to say the least. Plenty of players like Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams will be looking to prove their worth as potential starters, while other young players, Adou Thiero and rookie Cameron Carr, will want to show they are ready to contribute sooner rather than later.

Although the battle for the final two starting spots will likely be the main storyline throughout preseason, players fighting for significant roles in Redick’s rotation will potentially be just as intriguing.

Keep your eyes on the youngsters as well as the defensive-minded wings, Thybulle and Williams, as they could turn some heads in the coming weeks.

No. 4: Are There Any Injury Concerns?

Every team in the NBA wants to start its season as healthy as possible, but often that doesn’t happen due to lingering issues from last season or getting banged up during training camp.

The Lakers have a few players that they’ll be monitoring heading into the preseason, with quite a few players having injury concerns over the years or didn’t play much last year due to certain issues, like Kessler, Thybulle and Kevon Looney, who played a combined 56 regular-season gams during the 2026-27 campaign.

Fortunately, Redick hasn’t revealed any injuries throughout training camp, but that could change before Monday’s game.

No. 3: Battle of the Wings

One of the most intriguing things to monitor over the course of the preseason will be whether Thybulle or Williams gets more minutes or is clearly favored to play more during the regular season by Redick.

Both veteran wings have received high praise during training camp, especially when it comes to their effort and impact on the defensive end of the basketball floor, which is something sorely needed for this revamped squad after the departure of Marcus Smart.

Personally, I think it will be Thybulle that becomes the player that Redick leans on to be a game-changer defensively on the perimeter, along with Kessler in the paint. Williams will have his moments, but Thybulle might be the guy who emerges as the team’s top perimeter defender, taking on the tall task of guarding the opposing team’s best player.

There’s also a chance Carr and Thiero get in the mix here.

No. 2: What Impact Will Walker Kessler Have on Both Ends?

On paper, Kessler is the ideal center to play alongside Doncic and Reaves, as he’s an elite lob threat and rim protector, which is something the Lakers simply didn’t have last season with Deandre Ayton.

However, it remains to be seen what it looks like on the basketball floor and whether it is truly a good fit for the foreseeable future, with the Lakers going all in on three stars who are franchise cornerstones.

In my humble opinion, Kessler will fit in seamlessly with Doncic and Reaves and will be the missing piece the Lakers have been looking for on both ends of the floor. The team gave up a lot of him in the sign-and-trade deal with the Utah Jazz, and he’ll prove that was the right move for Los Angeles.

No. 1: Who Stands Out Immediately in Preseason Opener?

With a lot of players on this new-look Lakers squad having a lot to prove during the preseason, and several players on the roster bubble, like Dalton Knecht, Bronny James, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden Hardy, there are high stakes heading into these five exhibition games.

One player I’m looking at to make an immediate impact and end the debate about the team’s starting power forward position is Mamukelashvili. He’s battle-tested and has been an underdog his entire NBA career, going from a player on a two-way contract to signing a lucrative four-year deal with the Lakers during the offseason.

Mamukelashvili could prove to be the best option to play alongside Kessler in the frontcourt, as he brings size, physicality and the ability to stretch the floor, which will definitely not go unnoticed by Redick during the decision-making process.

Along with Mamukelashvili, I’m obviously keeping an eye on Thybulle, Williams, Thiero, Carr and Kessler as the preseason begins. It’ll be a fun five games with a lot on the line for these five players and everyone who is hoping to make the final roster before the season opener on Oct. 21.

Get your popcorn ready!

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