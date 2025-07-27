Magic GM Anthony Parker Going All-In With Jamahl Mosley For One Clear Reason
Alongside major roster upgrades to support Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in a push toward title contention, the Orlando Magic also reinforced their coaching staff to back head coach Jamahl Mosley’s focus on player development. While last season’s struggles in three-point shooting and playmaking ranking last in both assists and three-point percentage stemmed partly from roster limitations, systemic issues with the offensive scheme were also apparent. In response, Magic leadership, Jeff Weltman and Anthony Parker, invested in internal improvement. They brought in respected coaches God Shammgod and Joe Prunty, both of whom have prior ties to Mosley, signaling a deeper commitment to unlocking the offense.
Shammgod is respected as one of the NBA’s premier player development coaches, particularly for his work on ball-handling and finishing at the rim. Known for his training sessions with stars like Kyrie Irving, Shammgod’s presence could elevate the dribbling and creation ability of the Magic’s primary ball-handlers, including Banchero and Jalen Suggs.
Prunty developed under Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich, he brings valuable experience as both an interim head coach and a tactical specialist. Known for emphasizing physicality and designing creative inbound plays, Prunty could provide a crucial boost to Orlando’s offense in late-game situations when the team struggles to generate quality looks.
During a Summer League matchup, Parker revealed in a mid-game interview that he’s confident the new hires will be great additions to the coaching staff.
"It's just an opportunity to add two great coaches to our staff," Parker said. "I've been fortunate enough to have experience with both of them in the past. I know what kind of people they are, and what they add to our staff. So we're excited to have them as part of our group as well."
Since being hired in 2021, Mosley has played a key role in the Magic’s turnaround. He started from a 21-51 finish to consecutive playoff appearances built on a physical, defensive-first mentality he’s instilled in the system. It's not just Parker's confidence in Mosley's ability to lead, but the players' belief in him leading to the major investment.
"I think coach Mosley has done a great job of establishing that culture with the Magic," Parker added. "We're going to defend, and we're going to play hard or play together. He and his staff have done a tremendous job. So going into the summer, we wanted to add IQ, we wanted to add ball handling, shooting, but not at the expense of our DNA, and that's our defensive end ... You feel the guys believe in him. You feel our staff believes in him. Just getting the best out of the guys is so hard. It's such a long year to get guys to play as hard as our guys."
