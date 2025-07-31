Magic Land $54 Million Center In Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Orlando Magic made major upgrades to their backcourt this offseason by adding Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones and rookie Jase Richardson. But in the frontcourt, they remained mostly complacent. They are retaining last season’s big men under new circumstances, which could lead the team to explore the trade market for added depth and competition.
Wendell Carter Jr. averaged a career-low 9.1 points across 68 games. Moritz Wagner returns on a one-year deal after suffering a torn ACL just 30 games into the season. While he’s expected to fully recover, it could take time for him to acclimate to meaningful minutes. Goga Bitadze stepped up with career-highs across the board and was reportedly involved in trade discussions, which could resume during the season. Meanwhile, Jonathan Isaac, once viewed as the team’s defensive anchor posted underwhelming numbers on both ends despite playing one of his healthiest seasons.
With uncertainty surrounding the center position, Atlanta Hawks On SI proposed a blockbuster three-team trade that sends Daniel Gafford to the Magic.
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Olivier-Maxence Prosper, 2030 2nd round pick (via PHI, from DAL)
Orlando Magic Receive: Daniel Gafford, Dante Exum
Dallas Mavericks Receive: Jonathan Isaac, Vit Krejci, ORL 2026 2nd round pick, ORL 2027 2nd round pick, ORL 2028 2nd round pick
Gafford would immediately compete for the starting role against Carter Jr. as a rim-running paint defender. He’s coming off a breakout season, averaging a career-high 12.3 points along with 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.
"Though Isaac is a very talented defender, he gets hurt very frequently and he's a complete liability on offense because he's reliant on other players to set him up," the article wrote. "Gafford is durable, complements Orlando on both sides of the floor and is on a relatively affordable contract that extends throughout the rest of Orlando's contention window."
"Gafford is at his best when he's part of a rotation and the Magic can rotate him in with Carter, Bitazde or Wagner to keep everyone fresh," the article added. "He can quickly acclimatize to Orlando's offense as a roll man for Desmond Bane or Paolo Banchero while also protecting the rim and complementing the size Orlando has in their lineup."
