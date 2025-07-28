NBA Insider Boldly Claims Magic’s Success Hinges On X-Factor Guard
Despite the Orlando Magic’s major offseason additions of Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones, second-year guard Anthony Black remains the team’s biggest X-factor off the bench. To take the next step as a true championship contender, Orlando must develop key contributors beyond the starting five with strong depth. While Moritz Wagner recovers from injury, Black has a clear opportunity to step into a permanent sixth-man role. He brings athleticism and defense to the second unit while also logging minutes alongside the starters.
During exit interviews, Black took pride in being labeled one of the team’s X-factors heading into next season. Now entering his third year, he’s poised for his largest role yet. Black already showed significant growth last season, averaging 9.4 points, 3.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals. After a notable jump from his rookie season, Black has drawn the attention of national media.
NBA insider Zach Lowe recently named Black one of the most intriguing players entering next season, citing his off-the-charts athleticism during a segment on his podcast.
"Lottery pick, stud athlete, like an absolute A-plus athlete with size at guard," he said on the Zach Lowe Show. "Elite defensive player already, and can make plays on defense, he can block shots. He gets steals. He's super athletic on offense, he has a level of explosion."
"People are going to go under screens when he doesn't have the ball," Lowe added. "He had some misses from three in the playoffs last year that missed by 10 feet. The shooting just isn't good enough. But you go under a pick against him, and he gets a head of steam, he'll jump, and he'll lay the ball."
Black’s biggest concern remains his drop in three-point shooting. He went down from 39.4 percent on 1.4 attempts as a rookie to 31.8 percent on 2.5 attempts last season. While immediate improvement may take time, the focus lies on using him creatively alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to propel a finals run. The additions of assistant coaches God Shammgod and Joe Prunty could be instrumental in helping Black evolve into a Sixth Man of the Year candidate.
"To really threaten to make the finals, which is what they want to do. He's gotta become a true sixth starter," Lowe said. "The shots just got to be better. Can he find more ways to involve himself on offense, like you're going to hide a little guy on him? Have a more dynamic ecosystem, not something where he's just standing around in the corner, because he's not very useful there. For the Magic to hit, he's got to hit."
