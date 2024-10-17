4 Magic Players Land in ESPN's, The Ringer's Top 100 NBA Players List
ESPN's annual ranking of the top 100 players in the NBA is releasing this week, with Nos. 11-100 having been revealed thus far. On Wednesday, The Ringer also released its list of the top 100 players in the league.
The Orlando Magic have four players on this year's list from each outlet – guards Jalen Suggs and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and forward Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. That's seemingly contradictory of ESPN's BPI metric, which was quite harsh to the upstart Magic heading into this season despite the results and offseason over the previous months. The Ringer, on the other hand, has been high on the Magic in spurts throughout the offseason.
Regardless, here's where the Magic players fall in accordance to each list:
Paolo Banchero
ESPN: 24th
The Ringer: 30th
How far the Magic go this season isn't entirely dependent on the third-year forward as the supporting cast around him has improved, but it certainly starts with him.
Banchero was the No. 1 overall pick by the Magic in 2022, and has a Rookie of the Year award and NBA All-Star appearance under his belt already. Last year, he averaged 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists while helping Orlando back to the playoffs.
The task to repeat that success or improve upon it is immense heading into this season, but he's welcoming it with open arms as Orlando's best player this year.
Franz Wagner
ESPN: 52nd
The Ringer: 56th
Entering his fourth season, Wagner has all the potential to be a second All-Star running mate alongside Banchero, and his new contract signed over the summer locks him into as a cornerstone piece to Orlando's core for years to come.
The 6-10 wing scored 19.7 points a game last year and maintained his overall shooting percentages despite a dip in three-point shooting. He's a two-way budding star who's got all the tools, and past evidence to prove it, that combining his best elements boosts Orlando's chances at winning greatly.
Combined with Banchero and Jalen Suggs, they make up the core that figures to steer the path forward for the Magic's future.
Jalen Suggs
ESPN: 95th
The Ringer: 67th
Suggs' third season was his best, becoming a true two-way player as the point-of-attack defender in the Magic's third-ranked defense and shooting 40% from three.
In turn, he's the heartbeat of the Magic's on-court efforts. He finally had a healthy year which showcased his true capabilities, where he scored 12.6 points on 60.2 TS%. The handling of his transitional period into a point guard role, one he always desired, will provide insight into what Orlando could truly be capable of achieving this season.
Regardless, Orlando's lead guard is the type of perimeter player that all teams vie for. He may just be scratching the surface.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
ESPN: 62nd
The Ringer: 86th
Entering the offseason with money to spend, Caldwell-Pope was the Magic's medium-sized financial splurge that could pay off in big dividends this year. Pairing the well-respected perimeter defender with championship pedigree in the backcourt with Suggs forms one of the best defensive tandems in the league.
He also adds a measure of shooting and scoring volume from outside that Orlando's offense desperately lacks. Caldwell-Pope scored 10.4 points a game and shot 41.5 percent from three over two seasons with Denver, and his title wins with the Nuggets and Lakers – on top of his decade-plus inventory of experience – is worth any amount of money Orlando paid him this summer.
The combination of on and off-court value he brings made him so coveted, and that's why its a big deal Orlando was able to secure his services.
