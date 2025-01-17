Magic Look to Bounce Back With More Energy at Celtics
BOSTON – Over two weeks ago, after the Orlando Magic's latest rally fell short in a loss to the Detroit Pistons, fourth-year guard Jalen Suggs called out a worrying trend among his team in hopes of nipping it in the bud.
"We're putting ourselves in these holes and spotting teams leads, then having to fight, scratch, claw just to get back in the game and give ourselves a chance," Suggs said on New Year's Day.
The Magic had developed a resilience that meant they were never out of games, no matter the score. Complimentary, energy-filled basketball helped Orlando do the fighting, scratching and clawing to get back into those games.
Did it always result in a victory? Not quite. But the relentless attitude and constant effort – especially for a team so handicapped by its shrinking list of healthy players – was commendable, and has been embedded in the Magic's DNA.
In the rare occasions when it doesn't show face, though, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley says it's "glaring." That was the case when the Milwaukee Bucks delivered a 29-point shellacking to Orlando, marking the most lopsided loss for the Magic this year.
"There was an energy and effort issue," said Mosley postgame.
Wendell Carter Jr. would later say his team was "out-physicaled" and made life too easy for their opponent.
Then, in the locker room, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope told reporters Orlando got its "a-- whooped," and Paolo Banchero told reporters, "[A]s a group top to bottom, we've got to be more ready to play. We're down a lot of bodies, but we can't make excuses and we've just got to come out and play for each other."
To Banchero's point, the Magic's 124 missed games from players due to injury or illness haven't been a catch-all, safety-net excuse when the team is struggling. Instead, their aforementioned resilience built an identity that helped them generate results throughout the entire first half of the season, regardless of available contributors.
It justifies Mosley's claims that the lackluster performance vs. the Bucks "wasn't Orlando Magic basketball. Not even close." Because although that was the case in Game 42, through the first 41 games, it wasn't.
"It's something that you can learn from, and you have to be able to bounce back, which this group has always done," Mosley said.
With a national audience watching along, Orlando (0-4 in national TV games this season) pays its only visit to TD Garden Friday evening, squaring off with the defending champion Boston Celtics for the second of three matchups this season. The Magic host the 18-time champs once more in April to close the Kia Center's regular season slate.
Boston has dropped three of their last five outings, including an uncharacteristic loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night in Scotiabank Arena. The Celtics were without Jayson Tatum due to a last-minute spat with an illness in the Magic's Dec. 23 home win, but Orlando was shorthanded as well. Of their top four scorers, only Suggs was available.
"We beat them last time at home, so I'm sure they haven't forgot that," Paolo Banchero said in Orlando's locker room Wednesday. "They have a hell of a home atmosphere [and] home crowd, so they'll be ready to play in front of their fans."
Heading into Friday's tilt, where both teams are eager to wipe the slate clean from their mid-week malaise, Boston reports a clean bill of health. Now, only Banchero is available of the Magic's top scorers, and other key reserves are unavailable as well.
MORE: Magic-Celtics Injury Report
Those who are available, however, say they shouldn't have any issue getting back to their standard.
"Playing against teams like this is what hoopers get up for," Anthony Black said. "Definitely getting up for this game. It's always fun playing against some good hoopers, so I think we're up and I think we'll be ready to bring energy come game time."
"You don’t like losing games, especially when you get your butt kicked," Mosley said, "but you also have to know you have to bounce back, can’t hang your head, be ready to go and move on the next game."
