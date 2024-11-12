Point Spread: Magic Big Favorites Again at Home against Hornets on Tuesday Night
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are one of just three teams in the NBA — the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers are the other — that still haven't lost a home game. The Magic have won their first four, and get another chance on Tuesday when they host the Charlotte Hornets at the Kia Center.
They are favored to keep a clean sheet. According to the HardRockBet.com gambling website, the Magic are an 8-point favorite over the 4-6 Hornets. The over/under is 212.5.
Orlando fared well against the Hornets last year, going 3-1 and covering by a wide margin in all three wins. They lost the season finale in Charlotte, but that was it.
Orlando has won two straight on this homestand, which came after losing five in a row on the road. They've bounced back nicely, winning and covering over New Orleans and Washington, and averaging 118 points per game.
Charlotte is 6-4 vs. the spread so far this season, but only two of their 10 games have gone over, an obvious trend there.
Here's the full rundown on the point spread, and what's been going on with both teams. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET.
Magic vs. Hornets last year
The Magic went 3-1 against Charlotte a year ago, winning both games in Orlando and splitting in Charlotte. Here's a breakdown of the four meetings.
- Nov. 26 — The Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 130-117 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The score (247) went over the 227.5 over/under total. It was the Magic's seventh straight win in their season-high nine-game winning streak. Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony had 30 points each.
- March 5 — The Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 101-89 on the road as an 8.5-point favorite (covered). The score (190) went under the 207.5 over/under total. Paolo Banchero led the way with 22 points.
- March 9 — The Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 112-92 at home as a 13.5-point favorite (covered). The score (204) went over the 203.5 over/under total. Cole Anthony led the Magic with 21 points off the bench.
- April 5 — The Magic lost to the Charlotte Hornets 124-115 on the road as a 12.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (235) went over the 206.5 over/under total. Paolo Banchero scored 30 points for Orlando, as did Brandon Miller for the Hornets.
Magic by the numbers
- Magic home record: 4-0
Magic home vs. spread: 3-1
- Magic road record: 1-6
Magic road vs spread: 1-6
- Magic record as favorite: 4-1
Magic vs. spread as favorite: 3-2
- Magic record as underdog: 1-5
Magic vs. spread as underdog: 1-5
- Magic over total: 6
Magic under total: 5
Magic results vs. spread this season
Here's what Orlando has done this season, straight up and against the spread:
- Oct. 23 (Wednesday) — Beat the Miami Heat 116-97 on the road as a 2-point underdog (covered). The score (213) went over the 208 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 25 (Friday) — Beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-101 at home as an 11.5-point favorite (covered). The score (217) went over the 215.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 26 (Saturday) — Lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 124-111 on the road as a 1.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (235) went over the 221.5 over/under total. Record: 2-1.
- To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 28 (Monday) — Beat the Indiana Pacers 119-115 at home as an 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (234) went over the 223.5 over/under total. Record: 3-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 30 (Wednesday) — Lost to the Chicago Bulls 102-99 on the road as a 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (201) went under the 226.5 over/under total. Record: 3-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 1 (Friday) — Lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-109 on the road as a 7.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (229) went over the 216.5 over/under total. Record: 3-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 3 (Sunday) — Lost to the Dallas Mavericks 108-85 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (193) went under the 220.5 over/under total. Record: 3-4. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 4 (Monday) — Lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 102-86 on the road as a 12.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (188) went under the 217.5 over/under total. Record: 3-5. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — Lost to the Indiana Pacers 118-111 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (229) went over the 225.5 over/under total. Record: 3-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 8 (Friday) — Beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-88 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (203) went under the 211.5 over/under total. Record: 4-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — Beat the Washington Wizards 121-94 at home as an 11.5-point favorite (covered). The score (215) went under the 222.5 over/under total. Record: 5-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
