Dallas Mavericks 2024 Second-Round Pick Signs With French Club Team
The Dallas Mavericks only had one draft pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, trading up from No. 58 to No. 51 to select Melvin Ajinca from France. At the time, it was widely speculated that Ajinca would be stashed overseas while the Mavs prioritized players who could help them now.
That speculation died down a little when Ajinca went to Las Vegas with Dallas to participate in the Summer League, where he averaged 7.2 PPG on just 29.5% shooting from the field.
After those struggles in Las Vegas, the Mavs pivoted to sign Spencer Dinwiddie with their final open roster slot, leaving Melvin Ajinca to sign with ASVEL Basket, who participates in the top-tier French Pro A League.
Ajinca has the build of a prototypical 3&D wing but his shooting struggles in the Summer League mean he needs more development. The Mavs could've brought him in on a two-way contract but they'll hold onto his draft rights until they decide if he'll ever be ready to come stateside. Not many late second-round picks ever become a major contributor to the team that drafts them, especially overseas players.
The Dallas Mavericks currently don't have any open roster spots, though they could waive A.J. Lawson to bring back a player such as Markieff Morris.
