Dallas Mavericks' Minority Owner Mark Cuban Long Shot to Become Kamala Harris' VP in Presidential Race
Mark Cuban sold a majority share of the Dallas Mavericks early in the 2023-24 season while also announcing he would be leaving the television show Shark Tank around the same time. Since then, people have speculated what his next move could be. While he still has a stake in the Mavs and wants to be around the team, some people thought politics might be his next move.
Despite outwardly denying he's interested in politics, BetOnline has Mark Cuban listed with +6600 odds to be the next running mate as Vice President after Joe Biden's announcement that he's dropping out of the upcoming election. Current Vice President Kamala Harris is likely to receive the Democratic Party nomination but will need a new running mate.
In these betting odds, Cuban is the first non-politician listed and is tied for the 10th highest odds alongside Hillary Clinton and J.B. Pritzker. BetOnline had fun putting this one together as this betting group also lists George Clooney (+10000), Oprah Winfrey (+25000), and former Alabama football coach Nick Saban (+25000). Cuban has gained a lot of public support with his new company Cost Plus Drugs, allowing people to buy their prescriptions at a cheaper price with minimal upcharge.
The Mavericks made a run to the NBA Finals following Cuban's sale of the team to the DuMont family from Las Vegas. It was initially reported that Cuban would have some front office control but that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. Maybe Cuban will be happy to operate in the background now
