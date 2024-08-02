Dallas Mavericks Sign Summer League Standout to One Year Contract
The Dallas Mavericks didn’t have a ton of success in this year’s NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, going just 1-4. A couple of players, such as A.J. Lawson and Brandon Williams, still stood out.
Another player who stood out was undrafted rookie Jamarion Sharp, a towering 7’5” center from Ole Miss. In five games in Vegas, Sharp blocked 13 shots for the Mavs. He’s been signed to a one-year contract by Dallas, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. The deal is likely to be a training camp deal only so they can have his rights for the G-League.
Sharp started his college career in Junior College at John A. Logan College, transferred to Western Kentucky for two seasons, and finished up at Ole Miss for his final season. He had career averages of 6.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.6 BPG, and led college basketball in blocks twice and was the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year both years at WKU.
The Mavericks have all of their main roster and two-way spots filled for next season. One expected move they could be making soon is waiving Lawson’s non-guaranteed deal to make room to re-sign veteran Markieff Morris, who has said multiple times he expects to be back.
