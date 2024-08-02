Dallas Mavericks Among Five NBA Teams Potentially Searching For New Media Homes
The Dallas Mavericks could soon be free agents in the world of media rights and broadcasting their games as the Diamond Sports Group could part ways from five NBA franchises. The Mavericks are joined by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies, and New Orleans Pelicans as teams that could soon be looking for a new media home, according to the Sports Business Journal.
There is a chance the team can remain with Diamond Sports Group if the reorganization of Diamond goes well and they can climb their way out of bankruptcy.
Last season, the Mavericks had a secondary deal to broadcast games outside of the Bally Sports network. Mark Cuban revealed in November that the team would look at options outside of the network when the contract expired, but he's no longer the majority owner of the team.
The Diamond Sports Group losing the Mavericks under the Bally Sports Southwest network would be a big hit -- as they already lost the Dallas Stars (NHL) and Texas Rangers (MLB). Again, Cuban was open to new ideas before ending his duty as the team's governor.
The world of media rights will be ever-changing in coming years as teams look to find a positive route forward after recent issues with the Diamond Sports Group and Bally Sports.
However, as it pertains to life on the court, the Mavericks are focused on maximizing Luka Doncic's prime as the generational talent continues to improve year after year. With counterparts Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, the elite guard is surrounded by strong offensive weapons who have won NBA titles.
The focus will remain there as the team lost the NBA Finals in five games last season and looks to return this season.
