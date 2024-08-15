Mavericks' Center Pokes Fun At Celtics' Tatum, 76ers Rookie, And More in Schedule Release Video
Thursday afternoon marked the release of the 2024-25 NBA schedule. With that comes great content from teams as they announce their full schedules and the Dallas Mavericks were no exception.
The Mavericks took center Dereck Lively II to the dinosaur park to poke fun at Jayson Tatum on the Celtics, 76ers rookie Jared McCain, and more in a hysterical video.
Lively holding the egg to mock Jayson Tatum holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy like Kobe Bryant did is an incredible image, even with the Mavs losing to Tatum's Celtics in the NBA Finals. Jared McCain of the 76ers has become infamous around the league for his love of TikToks and this is unlikely to be the only team we see pointing it out. It's also notable that both of those players are former Duke Blue Devils, as is Lively.
Some of the other references include Anthony Edwards telling Charles Barkley to "Bring Yo Ass," something Minnesotans ran with during the Western Conference Finals before Dallas beat them in five games, a fish splashing in a pond and saying "You see that splash, bro" for the games against the Golden State Warriors, and the father and son nod to LeBron James and Bronny James on the LA Lakers.
Lively had an exceptional rookie season, especially considering the circumstances around the loss of his mother, as he blossomed into an elite rim protector and lob threat for the Mavs. Luka Doncic has never really had a player like Lively in Dallas and it led the Mavs to the NBA Finals in Lively's rookie season. He should only get better, especially if the three-pointer he hit in Game 4 against the Celtics is a sign of things to come.
