Dallas Mavericks Emirates NBA Cup Game Considered A 'Must-Watch'
The NBA released its schedule for the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup with the Dallas Mavericks getting a tough draw, hosting the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies while traveling to play the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets. The Warriors game is garnering a lot of attention as that will be Klay Thompson's first time back in Golden State since leaving the team.
Brian Martin of NBA.com compiled a list of the 12 "must-watch" matchups in the NBA Cup and included the Mavericks at Warriors as one of them.
"In one of the biggest moves of the offseason," Martin said, "Klay Thompson left Golden State in a sign-and-trade deal with Dallas. After 11 years and four championships with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the Warriors, Thompson starts a new chapter with Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Mavs. The Emirates NBA Cup will provide a stage for the first Klay-Warriors reunion game.
"After watching the Splash Bros rain 3s on opponents for more than a decade, now we get to see them do so against one another."
The matchup between the Mavs and Warriors is part of opening night for the Emirates NBA Cup and fans will be tuned in to see what kind of game Thompson has against his former team and what kind of tributes the Warriors give to their former superstar. Thompson was a key component of a dynasty that won four championships and made five All-Star games in the process.
Thompson signed a 3-year, $50 million contract with the Mavericks this offseason as part of a sign-and-trade and he's hoping to prove he can be a valuable asset to a championship team. Dallas got to the NBA Finals last season but lost to the Boston Celtics in five games.
The Warriors used the money freed by letting Thompson walk and waiving Chris Paul to bring in Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson. Whether that will be enough to make up for the loss of Thompson, who averaged 18 PPG last season while shooting 38% from three-point range, will be an intriguing storyline.
