Dallas Mavericks Rumored To Face Western Conference Rival on Christmas
The NBA's Christmas Day games are one of the most coveted slots in the sport. These are usually saved for high-profile matchups with playoff rematches or pitting some of the league's best superstars against each other. The Dallas Mavericks have played on Christmas each of the last four days and should be playing on Christmas again next season after their run to the NBA Finals.
According to Marc Stein, the Mavs are rumored to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Christmas Day, which would be a rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals. The Mavs came out on top in a gentleman's sweep winning all three games played in Minnesota and splitting the two games in Dallas.
This is more than just a rematch of the Western Conference Finals, as Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards are two of the young superstars in the NBA ready to become the next face of the league. Doncic has made five First Team All-NBAs already while Edwards has made the last two All-Star games and has improved every year. Despite saying he's "over" the loss to the Mavs, he'll have plenty of motivation if this is a Christmas matchup.
The Mavs are 2-2 in their recent streak of Christmas games, winning the last two over LeBron James and the Lakers in 2022 and Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in 2023, a game where Doncic dropped 50 points and 15 assists. Overall the Mavs are 4-3 in Christmas games.
