Former Dallas Mavericks All-Star Has No Desire To Return To Coaching
The Steve Nash era with the Brooklyn Nets didn't go very well. While he made the playoffs in his first two seasons, he was dismissed just seven games into his third year, and stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were asking for trades.
"I hadn’t planned to coach, there was a unique situation in Brooklyn that knocked on my door," Nash told Cesare Milanti of Eurohoop. "It was a quick transition. You deal with a different dynamic. A lot of it is managing personalities, between front offices, players, and agents. That’s a huge component of my job. All the dynamics, personalities, and power that the players hold nowadays.”
Now that Nash is out of coaching, it doesn't seem like he's itching to return to the bench any time soon.
“Coaching was a great experience," Nash continued, "I didn’t want to be a career coach. I don’t think coaching was about to be my career. I’m coaching my kids, teaching them life. I earned the opportunity to choose, and that’s rewarding, There are always projects, affiliates, and partnerships. I always have something going on, I’m focused on my family.”
Nash had spent time with the Golden State Warriors as a player development consultant and received a championship ring for his contributions to the team. The relationship he established with Durant was a big reason why Brooklyn hired him.
The Dallas Mavericks acquired Nash the same night they traded with the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1998 NBA Draft to snag Dirk Nowitzki, setting up a successful tandem between the two in the early 2000s. Nash averaged 14.6 PPG and 7.2 APG in his 6 seasons in Dallas, making two All-Star games and All-NBA Third Teams. Mark Cuban still regrets letting him walk in free agency in 2004 thinking Nash's back wouldn't hold up, but Nash would win back-to-back MVPs in 2005 and 2006 with the Phoenix Suns as the conductor of the Seven Seconds or Less Offense.
