Former Dallas Mavericks Guard Scoreless Through Two Olympic Games for Australia

The Mavericks may have made the right decision to trade this player given his Olympic performances so far

Austin Veazey

Jul 27, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Spain guard Lorenzo Brown (2) drives past Australia small forward Josh Green (6) in men's Group A play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
The Olympics officially started this past weekend meaning NBA teams are suiting up for their countries in Paris. Group Play opens the basketball portion of the Olympics and former Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green and Australia sit 1-1 after a loss to Canada on Tuesday morning.

Green, who has his former Mavs teammate Dante Exum with him, has struggled through two games, going scoreless in 37 minutes off the bench for Australia against Spain and Canada. He's only attempted five shots but does have five assists through two games, and he snagged two rebounds on Tuesday against Canada. Australia won't play again until Friday against Greece and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Mavericks traded away Josh Green this summer as part of the sign-and-trade to bring in Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors. They weren't interested in Green at his pricetag and he was rerouted to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for a couple of second-round picks. He joined Seth Curry and Grant Williams as other former Mavs who are now playing for the Hornets.

Green was selected 18th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Mavs and he is still a promising young player, showcasing a 3&D skillset in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, when he scored a playoff career-high of 14 points. When Dallas signed him to his 3-year, $41 million contract extension last offseason, it was widely assumed it would be used to match salaries at some point, which is what happened in the trade for Thompson.

Austin Veazey

