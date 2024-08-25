LA Lakers' Luka Doncic Pipe Dream Will Remain Just That
Every single offseason, like clockwork, the same story arises from the rumor mill: "Lakers targeting top player in the NBA in free agency."
This isn't to say it hasn't ever happened, as the allure of donning the purple and gold has resulted in some major free agents landing in L.A. The most notable of course was Shaquille O'Neal, which resulted in three championships, followed by LeBron James, who helped win them a title in 2020 during the COVID bubble season.
READ MORE: NBA Insider Reports LA Lakers Have 'Sights Set' On Mavericks' Luka Doncic
But the free agent market has not been kind to the Lakers lately. Even this past offseason, Klay Thompson, to the chagrin of his father and the rest of the L.A. brass, chose the Dallas Mavericks over his father's former team, shunning them in order to play alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving with the defending Western Conference champs.
This hasn't stopped analysts from speculating that the Lakers will pursue Doncic, who is entering the third year of a five-year deal with the Mavericks that includes a player option in 2026-27. He wouldn't be an unrestricted free agent until the 2027 offseason, and he's also eligible for a super-max extension in the 2025 offseason that would end up paying him the biggest salary in NBA history.
READ MORE: Performance Rewind: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving Shine to End Rockets' Win Streak
But beyond the financials, the luster of the Lakers has worn. Since the 2019-2020 season, they have missed the playoffs once, lost in the first round twice, and in their most successful season, were swept in the Western Conference Finals in a series in which they had no chance. Last season, they fired head coach Darvin Ham after losing 4-1 in the first round to Denver, hiring first-time head coach J.J. Redick to take over in a move that illustrated some of the dysfunction in the front office.
The primary thing to note versus on-court performance is the lack of stability within the Lakers organization – Frank Vogel won the title in 2019-2020, yet was fired two seasons later. Darvin Ham coached for just two seasons before being fired. This kind of turnover has resulted in a toxic situation that doesn't bode well for a first-year head coach in Redick.
READ MORE: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Pranks Mavericks' Luka Doncic in Goran Dragic's Farewell Game
Why would Doncic leave a ready-made situation in Dallas to play in LA, where things have been so unstable? What are the upsides outside of the "aura" of the Lakers and playing in Los Angeles? LeBron James is 39 years old, and while Anthony Davis is just 31 and playing at a very high level, the rest of the roster is frankly lacking in young potential.
Mavs general manager Nico Harrison has built a team around Doncic that went to an NBA Finals last season, on top of making even more improvements to the roster. This is a conversation that may have made sense an offseason ago after Dallas missed the playoffs, but to give credence to the rumor that every NBA star is dying to play for L.A. feels like a mistake on the Lakers' part from a strategy perspective in approaching free agency.
If Doncic were to leave Dallas, which feels unreasonable to talk about with three years left on his contract, L.A. would not make a ton of sense as a destination. But since they're the Lakers, Mavericks fans will be hearing about this all offseason.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving's Health Will Make or Break Dallas Mavericks' Season
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.