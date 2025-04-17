Play-In Tournament loss to Mavericks forces Kings to make big change
The Dallas Mavericks advanced in the NBA Play-In Tournament with a dominant 120-106 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. They'll go on to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night as they try to get into the playoffs to play the OKC Thunder.
But on the other side, the Kings' season ended with this blowout home loss, and the organization decided to make a massive change following the game.
ESPN's Shams Charania announced almost immediately after the game that the Kings and General Manager Monte McNair have "mutually parted ways" after five seasons with the franchise, winning 40+ games in each of the last three seasons.
Under McNair's leadership, the Kings made the playoffs in 2023, their first playoff appearance in 17 seasons, leading him to win Executive of the Year. But it has been a season of departure and weird moves for the Kings as the team went 40-42.
Just since the end of December, the Kings have fired head coach Mike Brown, traded star De'Aaron Fox in a three-team deal that landed them Zach LaVine, assistant coach Luke Loucks left to be the head coach at Florida State, assistant GM Wes Wilcox left to become the GM for the University of Utah (with Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Alex Jensen becoming the head coach for them), and assistant coach Jim Moran following Loucks to become an assistant at FSU.
Mavericks fans are wishing for their team to do the same and fire Nico Harrison. If Dallas beats Memphis and sneaks into the playoffs, that probably doesn't become a likely possibility.
