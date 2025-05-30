Former NBA Star on Why Rick Carlisle Will Lead Pacers to Title
The Indiana Pacers are one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years. A win on Thursday will propel the Pacers to do just that, and they have a great chance of achieving it.
All playoffs long, Indiana has proven to be the team it has been since the calendar flipped to 2025. From January on, the Pacers have proven themselves and have the numbers to back up the claim that they have been one of the best teams in the league. That has only become evident in the past month and a half.
While they have a deep squad that they can rely on, it is Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle who is the difference-maker. Carlisle is one of the most experienced coaches in the league, and he is proving why he is one of the top coaches in the league as well.
Former NBA star Jamal Crawford loves what Carlisle is doing and expressed that sentiment on the Pat McAfee show.
Crawford said how valuable Carlisle has been due ot his championship experience.
“[Rick] Carlisle has won a championship, he knows what it takes,” said Crawford. “Oh and by the way, he’s not trying to change them. Young guys want to get up and down the court, they want to play fast.. they’re playing with such energy, if they can advance, it’d be such an unbelievable finals because of the contrast of styles, with the defense vs. potent offense.”
If the Pacers were to hold on and win the series, they’d face the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Carlisle has been at the helm for the Pacers for the past four seasons. While Carlisle’s first two seasons weren't pretty, his next two seasons have been phenomenal, leading the Pacers to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals appearances.
Carlisle is a proven winner, as he’s recorded over 800 wins in his NBA coaching career and is one of 11 people to win an NBA championship as a player and a coach.
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.