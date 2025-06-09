Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reveals What Makes Pacers So Dangerous
Oklahoma City managed to even the NBA Finals versus the Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening — winning Game 2 by a score of 123-107.
Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 34 points on 11-of-21 from the field and an efficient 11-of-12 from the free throw line. Four other Thunder players (Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams, Aaron Wiggins) all scored in double figures.
The Thunder defense was a major story in this ballgame. OKC held Indiana to 45.1 percent from the field and 35 percent from three. Most importantly, the Thunder out-rebounded the Pacers by a total of 43-35.
Eric Nehm and Shakeia Taylor of The Athletic did a very informative deep dive into the Pacers and what makes them so potent offensively. All signs centered around pace and the willingness to attack the opponent in transition. Gilgeous-Alexander saw this first-hand up close and personal through the first two games of the series.
“They’re a very fast team,” Gilgeous-Alexander said at media day on Wednesday (before Game 2). “I think, like, above all, they understand how they’re playing and they’re very, like, stubborn in their approach. They kind of like grind you with the way they play. They wear you down.”
The numbers told the story in Sunday's game. By winning the battle of the boards, OKC hindered Indiana's ability to get out in transition. The Pacers only had seven offensive rebounds for good measure — which limits second-chance points but also the function of open three-point shots coming off of them.
For long stretches, OKC put the clamps on Indiana by making a concerted effort to not get in a track meet. The Thunder would run when given the opportunity, but the squad rarely forced the issue. Playing in the half-court through Gilgeous-Alexander proved to be highly effective.
Going forward, if the Pacers can't get out and run to get easy buckets before OKC sets up its defense, it's going to be difficult for Rick Carlisle's team to beat this team three more times.
