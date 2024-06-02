Indiana Pacers 2024 NBA free agency and offseason rumor tracker
It's June, which means NBA free agency kicks off later this month. Under the rules of the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement, team's can legally begin to negotiate with their own free agents one day after the NBA Finals ends instead of on June 30, so some signings will begin to be reported within the next 30 days.
The Indiana Pacers are in a unique spot. They just reached the Eastern Conference Finals and hope to keep building on that success, but they are also a young team trying to become a sustainable contender. They will be trying to balance those realities in the offseason.
"As a front office, you're always looking for ways to improve your team," Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said in late May. "I also believe that we have a lot of internal growth still ahead for some of our players."
Indiana is over the salary cap, so they will try to re-sign some of their own free agents. Pascal Siakam, Doug McDermott, Obi Toppin, and James Johnson will all be free agents for the blue and gold this summer. They also have the Mid-Level Exception, Bi-Annual Exception, and minimum contracts to add players if they so choose.
"You've always got to look and see what's out there on the market. Is there a player, or players, out there that are available that makes sense for your team?" Buchanan said. "We're also very excited about the young core we have."
Many reports from credible NBA Insiders will be published in the weeks leading up to free agency. You can find links to them below in bold, including commentary about the Pacers situation and hopes.
There is 'mutual interest' between the Indiana Pacers and Pascal Siakam in NBA free agency
UPDATE: The Pacers and Siakam have agreed on a new deal. More here.
Shams Charania reported in The Athletic and on Run It Back that there is mutual interest between the Pacers and Siakam in free agency. Pacers head coach Rick Carlsile called recruiting Siakam the first step of Indiana's offseason.
Charania added that the Pacers understand it could take a max-level contract to retain Siakam. Given the current salary cap projections, such a deal would be for five years and $245.34 million.
The Pacers are widely expected to agree to a contract extension with Andrew Nembhard this offseason
Marc Stein reported in The Stein Line that the Pacers and Nembhard are expected to agree on a contract extension. The young ball handler could be eligible for a four-year deal worth just under $80 million. Stein later added that there are many factors at play.
There are early indications that center Jalen Smith will turn down his player option
UPDATE: Smith declined his player option and is reportedly joining the Chicago Bulls.
Michael Scotto penned a report for HoopsHype that details what Smith's early thinking may be regarding his player option. The young center had until June 29 to decide if he wants to pick up the $5.4 million option or become a free agent.
Around the NBA, there is a prevailing notion that the Pacers will try to extend the contract of T.J. McConnell
Scotto added more in his report for HoopsHype, sharing that the thinking within the league is that Indiana will look to extend the contract of veteran guard TJ McConnell.
Rival executives wonder if Jarace Walker could be a trade candidate if the Pacers keep Toppin
UPDATE: The Pacers have agreed to terms with Toppin.
In another report from Scotto, he shared that executives with other teams "believe Jarace Walker could become a trade candidate and are monitoring the former No. 8 overall pick’s availability," should Toppin remain with Indiana.
The Pacers are 'on the prowl' for offseason upgrades
ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared on the Pat McAfee Show that the Pacers appear to be searching for offseason help for Tyrese Haliburton.
Indiana Pacers expected to show interest in Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith
According to Scotto, the Pacers are among the teams that could pursue Highsmith in free agency.
The Pacers are a team to keep an eye on in free agency for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
UPDATE: Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a three-year deal with the Orlando Magic.
Mike Singer, who used to cover the Denver Nuggets for the Denver Post, shared on social media that the Pacers are among the teams that could lure Caldwell-Pope out of Denver.
Indiana is among the teams that have talked with the Brooklyn Nets about a Cam Johnson trade
According to reports from Matt Moore in Action Network and Michael Scotto in HoopsHype, the Pacers have explored what trades could look like for Brooklyn Nets win Cameron Johnson.
This post will be updated until the Pacers 2024-25 roster is filled.
- Indiana Pacers hope Pascal Siakam partnership becomes long-term in free agency . CLICK HERE.
- Report: Early belief that Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith will turn down player option. CLICK HERE.
- Tyrese Haliburton running full speed again, ready for Team USA Olympics commitment. CLICK HERE.
- What early mock drafts say the Indiana Pacers could do in the 2024 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers