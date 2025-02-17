All Pistons

Cade Cunningham Reveals Next Big Goal After All-Star Experience

What are Cade Cunningham's post-All-Star break goals?

Justin Grasso

Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; Kenny’s Young Stars guard Cade Cunningham (2) of the Detroit Pistons talks to media members during the NBA All Star-Practice at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; Kenny’s Young Stars guard Cade Cunningham (2) of the Detroit Pistons talks to media members during the NBA All Star-Practice at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Just like that, Cade Cunningham’s first NBA All-Star experience is in the rearview.

It was an eventful weekend for Cunningham, who participated in the 3-Point Contest and the All-Star Tournament, but the fun and games are over. The Detroit Pistons will be back on the floor later this week to continue their 2024-2025 journey in the NBA.

What’s the next big goal for Cunningham and his team?

“Playoffs,” Cunningham told reporters. “One thousand percent. Win a playoff series and all of the other stuff that comes with it. Winning games, get in the playoffs, and win a playoff series.”

Not many around the NBA could imagine the Pistons thinking about the playoffs one year after winning just 14 games, but Cunningham and his slightly revamped roster, along with a new front office and head coach have turned the organization around.

Before the 2024-2025 NBA season tipped off, Detroit’s leadership was honest about the mentality heading into the year. The goal was to get better, but there was no playoffs-or-bust mentality. Even a Play-In appearance would’ve been enough for Detroit, but the goalposts have shifted.

At the All-Star break, Detroit possessed a 29-26 record. They are ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference, just one game behind the Milwaukee Bucks. If the season ended in February, Detroit wouldn’t even need to go through the Play-In to make the postseason.

Making the playoffs would be a huge victory for the Pistons, but Cunningham wants a little more. The young All-Star is hoping to win a seven-game series for the first time in his career come April. The Pistons have 27 more games to prepare themselves for the next phase.

