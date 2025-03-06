All Pistons

Clippers Reveal Ben Simmons’ Status vs Detroit Pistons

Will Ben Simmons face the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday?

Justin Grasso

Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Since the Los Angeles Clippers picked up Ben Simmons, the three-time NBA All-Star has been in and out of the lineup. When the Detroit Pistons pay a visit to the Inuit Dome on Wednesday night, they won’t face the veteran reserve.

According to the Clippers’ injury report, Simmons will remain out against the Pistons. The team labeled him as out due to knee injury management. Wednesday’s game marks the third absence in a row for Simmons.

At the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Simmons continued his run with the Brooklyn Nets. For the most part, he was healthy throughout the first stretch of the season.

Simmons appeared in 33 games for Brooklyn this season. He averaged six points, seven assists, and five rebounds for the rebuilding Nets. Leading up to the trade deadline, the multi-time All-Star was a rumored trade candidate.

Ben SImmon
Nov 3, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) looks to drive past Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The deadline came and went without Simmons getting moved. However, he was still expected to land a fresh start. Simmons and the Nets agreed to a contract buyout. At that point, Simmons considered multiple landing spots, including Detroit’s rival squad, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ultimately, Simmons ended up on the Clippers, where he’s hoping to have an impact as a reserve for their expected playoff run.

Since making his debut with the Clippers, Simmons has appeared in five of eight games. He’s been producing seven points, five rebounds, and five assists while making 58 percent of his field goals in an average of 21 minutes.

The Pistons and the Clippers will tip off at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Published
