Detroit Pistons Clap Back at Lakers Great After Win vs Miami Heat
Shaquille O’Neal’s comments about the Detroit Pistons might’ve hit a nerve with the fan base, but the team took it in stride. Just days after Shaq suggested the Pistons were a boring team to watch this season, Detroit center Jalen Duren brushed it off.
“When it’s time, I just want both the clips back-to-back of when he realizes we’re here and when he acts like he didn’t know,” Duren told Eric Woodyard.
The Pistons are confident in their status as a competitive and entertaining team this season. On Wednesday night against the Miami Heat, Detroit once again proved that Shaq’s opinion on them is misguided.
After the game, the Pistons sent some shots at the former Los Angeles Lakers legend.
via @DetroitPistons: so fun being boring
The Pistons went down to the wire with the Heat on the road on Wednesday night. With just seconds left on the clock, the Pistons had one final possession to put points on the board, or else the game was headed for overtime.
The one-time All-Star Cade Cunningham got the ball and found success on his final three-point shot. With a dagger, Cunningham and the Pistons put the Heat away with a 116-113 victory. Now, the Pistons are 39-31, looking at a potential path to move out of the sixth seed to go as high as the fourth seed potentially soon.
While the record likely wouldn’t impress Shaq, who doesn’t care much about the Pistons since he doesn’t believe they are championship-caliber right now, Detroit continues to look like one of the best risers in the NBA right now.
