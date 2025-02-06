Detroit Pistons Listed Among Best Fits for LA Clippers Guard
As the trade deadline rapidly approaches, the Detroit Pistons have primarily focused on using their cap space to help other teams facilitate trades. With less than 24 hours to go, they have been listed among the best landing spots for one Western Conference guard.
On Wednesday, The Athletic put out an updated version of their NBA Trade Board that features over 40 players. Among those mentioned was Bones Hyland of the LA Clippers, when listing landing spots for the 24-year-old, the Pistons were among the teams mentioned.
Hyland had a nice start to his career back when he was a Denver Nugget, making the All-Rookie team. However, it's been a tough go since then. He can get buckets, averaging seven points in 11 minutes per game this season. The question is whether he can get them efficiently, as he's made under 40 percent of his shots throughout his career. And the less said about his game on defense, the better.
With Jaden Ivey still recovering from injury, the Pistons could benefit from adding more depth to their backcourt. While things haven't panned out for him on the Clippers, Hyland could be someone for Detroit to take a flier on.
Hyland is a proven scorer when given the opportunity, averaging as many as 12.1 PPG during his time with the Denver Nuggets. He is also a reliable three-point shooter, currently converting 38.8% of his attempts this season. Hyland has his struggles defensively, by the Pistons have the personnel to hide someone like him.
Adding someone who can score and create their own shot could provide a lift for the Pistons' second unit. Hyland is also on the last year of his contract and making a modest $4.1 million. This gives Detroit the chance to take a chance on him now without having to make any long-term commitments.
Hyland is far from a big splash for the Pistons, but depending on how the market shapes up, could be worth pursuing depending on the asking price.
