All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Standout’s Insta Post Before Matchup vs Magic

Jalen Duren showed love to his teammates on Friday.

Justin Grasso

Jan 6, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) looks to pass the ball past Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) under the basket in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Jan 6, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) looks to pass the ball past Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) under the basket in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

After getting a much-needed break in between games, the Detroit Pistons will be back on the court on Saturday night to play the Orlando Magic on the road.

With some time off, the Detroit standout Jalen Duren checked in on social media to show some appreciation for his teammates on the Instagram platform.

@JalenDuren: “Look around this room fellas, this is all we got. This is all we need.”

Duren’s post shows just another example of the team chemistry this year Pistons have built.

After a rough 2023-2024 NBA season, which ended with a 14-68 record, the Pistons have made a major turnaround this year.

Over time, some of the new veteran additions have landed credit for helping improve the culture.

Jalen Dure
Jan 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) is guarded by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Over the summer, the Pistons added Tim Hardaway Jr. through a trade with the Dallas Mavericks. Hardaway joined the team fresh off of a Western Conference Finals victory.

Along with Hardaway, the Pistons also added Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley through free agency.

The addition of the seasoned vets has helped the young standouts like Duren and Cade Cunningham improve the state of the team after spending the last few years working through a rebuild.

Clearly, the improved chemistry is translating well on the floor. Halfway through the season, the Pistons have a 23-21 record. Entering Friday’s slate, the Pistons ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference. They’ve been in the postseason picture for most of the season.

In year three, Duren has had some ups and downs, but he’s been settling in lately. In 41 games, the veteran center has averaged 10 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and one block.

More Pistons on SI

Breaking Down Cade Cunningham’s All-Star Voting Results

Andre Drummond Reveals Big Regret From Pistons Days

2 Players Named NBA All-Star Starters Over Cade Cunningham

NBA Writer Makes Case for Cade Cunningham as MVP Candidate

Former NBA Executive Gets Honest on Pistons’ Trade Plans

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Home/News