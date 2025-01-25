Detroit Pistons Standout’s Insta Post Before Matchup vs Magic
After getting a much-needed break in between games, the Detroit Pistons will be back on the court on Saturday night to play the Orlando Magic on the road.
With some time off, the Detroit standout Jalen Duren checked in on social media to show some appreciation for his teammates on the Instagram platform.
@JalenDuren: “Look around this room fellas, this is all we got. This is all we need.”
Duren’s post shows just another example of the team chemistry this year Pistons have built.
After a rough 2023-2024 NBA season, which ended with a 14-68 record, the Pistons have made a major turnaround this year.
Over time, some of the new veteran additions have landed credit for helping improve the culture.
Over the summer, the Pistons added Tim Hardaway Jr. through a trade with the Dallas Mavericks. Hardaway joined the team fresh off of a Western Conference Finals victory.
Along with Hardaway, the Pistons also added Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley through free agency.
The addition of the seasoned vets has helped the young standouts like Duren and Cade Cunningham improve the state of the team after spending the last few years working through a rebuild.
Clearly, the improved chemistry is translating well on the floor. Halfway through the season, the Pistons have a 23-21 record. Entering Friday’s slate, the Pistons ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference. They’ve been in the postseason picture for most of the season.
In year three, Duren has had some ups and downs, but he’s been settling in lately. In 41 games, the veteran center has averaged 10 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and one block.
