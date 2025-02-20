Detroit Pistons Veteran Among Betting Favorites for Seasonal Award
Heading into last offseason, Trajan Langdon and the Detroit Pistons' front office had a clear objective in mind when it came to upgrading the roster. They wanted to rectify the team's spacing concerns on offense, and bring in quality veterans to put around their young core. After signing a modest one-year deal in free agency, Malik Beasley would check both these boxes in a big way.
Providing a key skillset that the Pistons needed, many expected Beasley to have success in Detroit. That said, nobody expected things to unfold how they have. The journeyman guard is putting up the best numbers of his career while providing a massive offensive punch off the bench.
Primarily serving as Detroit's sixth man, Beasley is averaging just shy of 17 points per game. Most of his damage is done from beyond the arc, where he is shooting 41.8% on over nine attempts per game. Coming out of the All-Star break, Beasley is second in the NBA in made threes, trailing only Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.
With his impressive play this season, the Pistons veteran finds himself in the mix for a seasonal award. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Beasley had the third best odds to win Sixth Man of the Year at +500. The two players ahead of him are De'Andre Hunter (+340) and Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (-160).
For what he's been able to provide for the Pistons, Beasley undoubtably deserves to be in 6MOY conversation. He's embraced the role fully, thriving both off the bench and as an occasional starter. Just before the break, Beasley for 36 points while in the starting five against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Retaining Beasley might be a tall task after his play this season. However, given his impact on and off the court, the front office should do everything they can to keep him in Detroit for the foreseeable future.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade