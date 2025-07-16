Duncan Robinson Opens Up on Bringing Multiple Elements to Pistons
So far this offseason, the Detroit Pistons have continued to operate in the margins. Instead of making drastic changes to the roster, Trajan Langdon has remained focused on finding key role players who can help elevate the young core. Among the new faces brought in recently is Duncan Robinson, who was acquired via a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat.
Robinson spent the first seven years of his career with the Heat after going undrafted. He's been a key member of their supporting cast, largely because of his ability to effectively space the floor. Now, the veteran sharpshooter joins a Pistons team eager to keep climbing the ranks in the Eastern Conference.
Over the weekend, Robinson was in attendance at Summer League with a handful of his new teammates. He ended up speaking with members of the media briefly during his time in Las Vegas. During his availability, Robinson reflected on what he's hoping to bring to his new situation.
"First and foremost trying to bring some leadership. I've been apart of some really good teams, I've played a lot of different roles," Robinson said. "In terms of actually on the court, playing the right way, getting other guys involved, using how defense guards me to create opportunities for other guys. Just competing, trying to move the needled to help us win."
Though he didn't capture a championship, Robinson did appear in two NBA Finals during his time with the Heat. The experience he brings will be valuable to Detroit, which is fresh off ending its postseason drought last season.
Based on his recent comments, Robinson has the potential to be another strong veteran addition to the Pistons both on and off the court.
Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency
Key Details of Duncan Robinson’s Pistons Contract
Detroit Pistons Make Official Trade Announcement
Caris LeVert Officially Joining Detroit Pistons