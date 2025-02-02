Kyrie Irving's Cade Cunningham Statement After Pistons-Mavericks
Cade Cunningham is officially an NBA All-Star, and his peers are happy to see him land in that category.
After wrapping up a game between the Detroit Pistons and the Dallas Mavericks, the visiting Kyrie Irving had a lot to say about the first-time All-Star, who had a dominant showing on his home court in his first game since picking up his big honor.
“He just plays at his own pace and you can tell he has a confidence about him this year that’s different from last year,” Irving told reporters.
“I know he’s always had a confidence about him, but you can just tell he’s worked on his craft, and he’s the leader of those guys over there and they really believe in him, and they trust him. You can tell the coaches are helping him and guys are supporting him and that’s what you want to see out of a young guy.”
Cunningham’s latest accomplishment shouldn’t come as a surprise. When he entered the NBA in 2021, he was the top pick in the draft. An All-Star nod for a former top pick, who will soon play on a max deal is expected.
However, most understand that Cunningham hasn’t been in an ideal situation. As a rookie, he became the face of a franchise that hadn’t been to the playoffs in quite some time.
Over the last two seasons, the Pistons collected fewer than 20 wins in each run. The Pistons continued to trust that Cunningham would live up to the expectations when they selected him. And Cunningham trusted the organization to get him the help he needed. So far, it’s all working out.
“He’s been through a lot in our league just with the ups and downs—bumps and bruises—but he’s responded well,” Irving added. “I’m really happy for him that he finally got his nod, too, for the All-Star Game. It’s good stuff.”
On Friday, Cunningham checked in for 35 minutes. He scored 40 points while picking up six rebounds and dishing out four assists amid a 15-point victory over Dallas to snap a three-game losing streak.
In 44 games, the Pistons remain in the Eastern Conference’s playoff picture. Cunningham has averaged 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists throughout the year.
